Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 (X), Class 12 (XII) results 2017 for Science, Art, Commerce will be declared at www.biharboard.ac.in. As per the close sources to the examination board, Bihar Board 2017 results for Class 10 (X) and Class 12 (XII) is expected in the last week of this month.

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 10, Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2017 for Science stream, Art stream and Commerce stream art the same time.

Just after the declaration of the Bihar Board 2017 results for class 10, class 12 candidates have to visit the official website www.biharboard.ac.in and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and submit it online to check Bihar board results.

Around 30 lakh candidates appeared for BSEB 2017 Class 10 (high school), Class 12 (Intermediate) examination and due to the huge visitors on the website some of the candidates may face technical glitch in checking the results. So the candidates are advised to refresh the BSEB result website in a short interval of time to get the results.