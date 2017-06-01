Big B alarmed by 'The Blue Whale' influence on youngsters

He was referring to 14-year old schoolboy allegedly walking off the fifth floor of his building in Andheri.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed concern over the impact of The Blue Whale internet game which reportedly claimed the life of a teenager here. He said: "Life is given to live, not give it up before time."
"Reading alarming news on a dangerous internet game being played by the young! Life is given to live, not give it up before time," Amitabh posted on Twitter.
He was referring to 14-year old schoolboy Manpreet Singh Sahani allegedly walking off the fifth floor of his building in Shere-e-Punjab Colony in Andheri East on July 30 evening.
Prior to his death leap, the Class nine student texted a friend of his intentions: "I am going to the building to jump." Before anybody could rush to help him, he had already jumped off.
His friends claim that he was playing the 50-day 'dare challenge' of The Blue Whale and when he spoke of not attending school anymore and about the suicide, most dismissed it lightly.