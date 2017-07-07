Be careful of image as people watching: Naidu to MPs

NDA's vice presidential nominee M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday asked lawmakers to be "extra careful" not only about their image but also the institution of Parliament, saying people were "watching".



Addressing an award function here, Naidu, in his speech, urged them to ensure that Parliament was allowed to take decisions after the "government proposes and opposition opposes".



He also asked young MPs to learn from the "inspiring" contributions made by great parliamentarians, including the Constitution's architect BR Ambedkar, first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.



"There is no dearth of TV channels these days. The essence of what I'm trying to say is the message is reaching people...People are watching all of us (through media). So, we have to extra careful, not only about the image, but also the institution," he said.



Naidu made the remarks at Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2017, organised by the media house from Maharashtra.



BJP veteran LK Advani and senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, were among those felicitated at the function.



The event was attended by Vice President M Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil and NCP chief Sharad Pawar among others.



"I say, in the Parliament, the opposition must have a say, but the government must have its way at the end of the day. That is the principle of democracy.



"We are all there in Parliament, we are not enemies, but we are political rivals. You should not treat others as your enemies," he said.



Gadkari praised Advani for building the party and taking it to a pinnacle by sticking to its ideology.



"We cannot forget the way he fought against Emergency (between 1975 and 1977). He is one of the major contributors who saved the democracy. Advani ji is our guide, philosopher, source of inspiration. It is matter of pride that he received this award," he said.