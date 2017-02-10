Battle for UP: JD(U) to support SP

The Samajwadi Party-Congress allianceJanata Dal (United) on Sunday got a strong support from former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureishi and Raj Ratn Ambedkar, the great grandson of Bhim Rao Ambekdar, in the state assembly polls.



Holding a joint press conference in the Samajwadi Party office here, JD(U) state chief Suresh Nirajan announced his party's support to candidates of SP-Congress alliance.

"I had been UP Governor for some time during which I gave assent to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Bill which was pending for over 10 years. For this, BJP government removed me. To take revenge, you all should support SP candidates," Qureishi said, clarifying that he is not joining the Samajwadi Party.

Qureishi, however, termed Akhilesh Yadav "more pro-Muslim" than his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.



Backing the Samajwadi Party, Raj Ratn Ambedkar said he is not supporting the Bahujan Samajwadi Party as it had formed government with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the past.

