Bangladeshi national arrested for spying from Tibet border

Months after the arrest of an alleged ISIS agent from Kullu district, a Bangladeshi national has been arrested from near the Indo-China border in Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

Lahaul Spiti Superintendent of Police Raman Kumar Meena said the Bangladeshi national, identified as Mohd Mustaf Hussain, was arrested on charges of spying from near an ITBP camp close to Lapcha village in Spiti tehsil of the district on May 4.

Hussain, a resident of Malikganj district of Bangladesh, was being questioned by the police since. He didn’t utter a single word initially that led police to believe that he might be mentally unstable. “However, on Saturday, Hussain revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi national,” Meena said. A local court sent him to police custody for three days.

Police said Hussain has been booked on charges of spying as he seems to be a trained spy. He has been booked under Sections 123 and 124-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Hussain is a fluent speaker of Hindi, English and Bangla languages and a mobile phone, manufactured in Bangladesh, has been recovered from his possession,” police sources said, adding he allegedly destroyed the SIM and memory card as soon as he realised the police presence.

Sources said that besides the mobile phone, 2-kg flour and 4 bottles of tomato sauce were also recovered from his possession. It seems that he was trained to survive in harsh climatic conditions of the cold desert. It is learnt that he had entered into Indian territory in HP from Tibet on foot.

The suspected spy is being questioned by the police and central intelligence agencies have been informed about the arrest. Further investigations are on.