Avoid ordinance, use it in compelling circumstances: President

Outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday said the governments should avoid taking the Ordinance route to promulgate a law it wants, and stressed that this option should be used only in "compelling circumstances".



In his farewell address as the President to members of Parliament in the Central Hall of Parliament here, Mukherjee said: "I am firm in my opinion that the Ordinance route should be used only in compelling circumstances and there should be no recourse to Ordinance in monetary matters."



The President, who demits office on July 25, underlined that the Ordinance route should also not be taken in matters which have been introduced in Parliament or are being considered by a house committee.



"If a matter is deemed urgent, the committee concerned should be made aware of the situation and mandated to present its report within the stipulated time," he said.



An Ordinance remains in effect for six months from the date of its promulgation, after which it lapses. The government has to either bring in a law to replace it or re-promulgate the Ordinance.



The Narendra Modi government promulgated the Enemy Property Ordinance at least five times as the opposition was against some provisions of the law.