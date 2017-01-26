Avalanche hits Army camp in Kashmir's Gurez Sector

Avalanche hits army camp in Gurez sector of Kashmir as the region witnessed heavy snowfall on Thursdays.

Following the incident, rescue operations have been launched, police said.

Meanwhile in the valley, there were reports of eight deaths as heavy snowfall cut off the region from the rest of the country for the third consecutive day.

The snowfall and landslides at many places closed the Srinagar-Jammu highway, and all surface and air links were snapped.

"The highway has been closed for the safety of passengers and drivers. Nobody should undertake the journey unless we declare it open," a senior traffic department officer said.

All flights have been suspended from Srinagar to the rest of the country since Tuesday.