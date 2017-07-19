Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday assured the debt-ridden farmers that his party will keep fighting for their rights till they get justice.

The Congress leader who is scheduled to address a mega farmer rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, met the families of the affected farmers before the rally and offered them a healing touch.

“Met the families of affected farmers in Banswara and assured them that the Congress party will keep on fighting for their rights and justice,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi in Hindi.

The 'Kisan Aakrosh' rally is a part of his visits to all poll-bound BJP-ruled states. The rally will take place at Guru Govind Singh College Ground in Banswara and the Congress leader will raise issues pertaining to farmers' distress and farm loan waivers at the rally.

After Rajasthan, Gandhi is scheduled to hold rallies in other Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said the statement.