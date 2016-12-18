At all-party meet, Centre urged to not advance budget session 

Reiterating their earlier stand, the opposition parties on Monday said that the Centre should not advance the Budget Session of parliament as it would impact assembly polls.

“Government should not advance budget session as it would impact assembly polls,” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said after the all-party meet convened by the Centre to ensure smooth conduct of proceedings concluded.

The opposition parties have already warned the Centre that any sops for election-bound states may lead to disruptions.

While the government is hoping for a peaceful budget session, with around 24 new and pending bills on its agenda, the opposition parties have said that they will raise demonetisation issue again.

The budget session starts on January 31 with President's address to a joint sitting of both Houses and the Union Budget 2017-18, which will have the railway budget merged in it, is slated to be presented on February 1.

The Budget Session will go into a break on February 9 and reconvene on March 9. It will continue till April 12.