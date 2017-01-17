Ask Nitish if he will still support Gopalkrishna Gandhi: Congress

The Congress on Thursday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has again tied up with the BJP, should be asked if he still continues to support opposition Vice Presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

To a question on the topic which noted that Gopalkrishna Gandhi's name was okayed by Nitish Kumar, party spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "I think now in the changed circumstances when he has changed his leanings and dharma both, this question should be asked from him whether he continues to support Gopalkrishna Gandhi or not."



"Even at the time of the first meeting of the opposition parties where JD-U was represented and they joined in, Nitish Kumar took a somersault and embarrassed one of the seniormost leaders (of his party) - Sharad Yadav.



"This is not the first time that Nitish Kumar has embarrassed a leader far senior to him and to whom he owes his entire political legacy," said Surjewala.