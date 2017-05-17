Asaram victim of Israel, MNCs, says Hindu-Muslim forum

A week ago hundreds of people chanting Hari Om were protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar seeking the release of rape accused Asaram. The banner hanging on the wall behind the stage read Hindu Muslim Ekta Manch, a forum for preserving the traditions and culture of the Hindu way of life in India.

The event was organised by Shiraz Quraishi, who calls himself the brain behind this organisation meant to ‘promote’ Hindu–Muslim unity. Explaining the philosophy behind establishing the organisation, Shiraz said he wants to bridge the gap between the two religious communities that is increasing.

“There is a general perception among Hindus in this country that Muslim Ulemas have more privileges than Hindu saints and that Hindu saints are time and again targeted whereas Muslim priests are appeased by the government. To remove this notion from the mind of the masses, we have decided to run a campaign in support of Asaram Bapu, who we believe was a victim of Congress politics. Being a lawyer, I can understand that the charges against Bapu are false and manipulated but unfortunately he has been languishing in jail for four years now,“ said Quraishi.

He told the Statesman that his organisation is supported by Hindu Mahasabha. Its general secretary Pooja Pandey was present at the event organised in support of Asaram at Jantar Mantar. Pooja Pandey accused the Modi government and current regime of going soft on Hindutva and slammed the Prime Minister for calling Gau Rakshaks anti-social elements.

Shiraz, who is also a member of the Madhya Pradesh Haj committee, claims to have his offices in every major city in India and a few outside India too. He believes that there is involvement of Israel too in implicating Asaram in this case besides several multi-national companies in compliance with Christian missionaries.

“Israel wants to disturb Muslims living in every part of this world. By conspiring against ‘saints’ like Asaram they want to create tension among Hindus and Muslims in India. Besides, big corporations like those involved in soft drinks business are also after him because Asaram had time and protested against them,“ Shiraz added.

He claimed to have more than 2000 members in his organisation including some Muslims like Mufti Salim Qasmi from Delhi, Mufi Zahid from Aligarh, Mohammad Faiz Khan from Raipur and Qazi Rashiduddin from Gwalior. He asserted that he has been in regular contact with Asaram and that when he went to meet him in jail, Asaram asked him to keep a close look at the case and strengthen his organisation.

Shiraz is slated to organise a press meet in Delhi on 21 May.