Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates toilet complex in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said health, hygiene and education remained top priorities for his government as he inaugurated a toilet complex that has nearly 150 lavatories in a south Delhi neighbourhood.



"Our government is committed to work for the poor," Kejriwal said inaugurating the complex in Kalkaji.



He said the government has already constructed nearly 7,000 toilets in the city and 1,000 more were in the pipeline.



"We have made 7,000 toilets for the people of Delhi, mainly for women in slum areas where they faced a lot of problems. About 945 toilets are still to be constructed," the Aam Aadmi Party chief said.



He assured concrete houses would be built for the people living in slums in the coming 3-4 years as was promised by the AAP before it came to power in February 2015.



"Our government will construct new houses in the areas near slums. Our efforts will be to give you new accommodation within your areas," he said.



Talking about the Delhi government's work to improve health care, Kejriwal said: "We have made 106 Mohalla clinics where all the medical services are free.



"Our target is to built 1,000 more clinics in all areas of Delhi."



He also praised Education Minister Manish Sisodia for his "relentless work" for the betterment of government schools in Delhi.



"We have done remarkable work in education sector and the condition of almost all the schools is a lot better than it was," he said.