Arun Jaitley hands over DRDO developed devices to forces

  • PTI

    PTI | New Delhi

    May 2, 2017 | 12:01 AM
Defence Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: Facebook)

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday handed over a number of devices developed by the DRDO to National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The devices handed over to NDRF included 'E-Nasika', a hand-held equipment which is capable of rapid detection of chemical agents well below their toxic limits.

Jaitley also handed over to NSG an equipment called 'OTL-300'. It can instantly detect partially camouflaged optical elements, such as telescopes, binoculars and night vision devices.

The 'OTL-300' was given to Delhi Police also.

Another portable equipment, capable of remotely identifying explosives, was handed over to P S Purohit, additional director in Intelligence Bureau.

