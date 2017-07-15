A soldier of the Army was martyred on Saturday when Pakistani troops resorted to indiscriminate shelling on the Indian Army posts in the Rajouri sector.

The martyred soldier has been identified as Lance Naik Mohammad Naseer, who belonged to the Ajout village of Haveli tehsil in the Poonch district. Naseer is the third soldier belonging to Jammu and Kashmir killed due to Pakistani shelling in the past three days. Two soldiers belonging to the Jammu district lost their life earlier this week in the Keran sector in Kashmir due to Pakistani firing.

A spokesman of the Nagrota based 16 Corps said that the Pakistani army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Rajouri sector at around1.30 pm today. Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. Naseer was grievously injured and succumbed to his injuries.

Lance Naik Naseer aged 35 years is survived by his wife Wasim Akhtar.

In another incident, terrorists hurled a grenade on a CRPF patrol injuring one jawan in the Laroo area of Kulgam in South Kashmir.