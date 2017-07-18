The Army rushed bullet-proof mobile bunkers on Tuesday to rescue students who were trapped in schools which the Pakistani troops targeted with mortars in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district.

Three bullet-proof bunkers were rushed to evacuate more than 62 students trapped in the schools when these areas along the Line of Control (LOC) came under indiscriminate shelling of Pakistani army in the morning. The shelling continued throughout the day and Indian posts effectively retaliated.

The Pakistanis were targeting the primary and middle level schools in which small village kids get education.

The security forces had on Monday rescued 120 students who were trapped in the school in Panjgrain village. The district authorities had shut about 20 schools for indefinite period and more schools might be closed today as a precautionary measure.

Police said that 50 students trapped in the middle school at Sair were being evacuated under the cover of bullet-proof bunkers. As many as 12 kids were evacuated from the primary school at Kadali with the help of local villagers, said the deputy commissioner of Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal.

Army help was sought to rescue the trapped students. About a dozen villages along the LOC have been badly affected due to heavy shelling by Pakistan.

Army spokesman, Colonlel Maneesh Mehta said that the Pakistani army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district and the BG Sector in the Poonch district. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, he added.