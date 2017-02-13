Army pays tributes to Kulgam encounter martyrs

In a solemn ceremony, the Army on Monday paid homage to the gallant soldiers - late Lance Naik Bhandoriya Gopal Sinh Munimsinh and Sepoy Raghubeer Singh - at Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar.

Major General KK Pant, Chief of Staff Chinar Corps, laid wreaths on behalf of the Corps Commander and all ranks of the Corps.

Tributes were also paid by officials from civil administration and other security agencies that included the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, IG Police and Joint Director IB.

The two soldiers were martyred in an encounter with terrorists at Kulgam in Kashmir. Their bodies were flown to their native villages for last rites.

The 33-year-old Lance Naik B Gopal who hailed from village Gokulchand Chali Chamanpura in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and served in the Army for 14 years is survived by his wife B Hemavati.

Sepoy Raghubeer Singh was 31 years old and had served for 13 years. He belonged to village Makholi in Chamoli, Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife Rekha and a six-year-old son.