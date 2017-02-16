Army officer's killing dastardly act of cowardice, says Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday condemned the abduction and murder of Army officer Ummer Fayaz by terrorists and said it is a dastardly act of cowardice.

"Abduction and murder of Lt Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. This young officer from Jammu and Kashmir was a role model," Jaitley said in a series of tweets.

We share the grief of family of Fayaz and stand in solidarity. He will continue to inspire youth from the Valley," he said, adding, " Fayaz of 2 RAJRIF was an exceptional sportsman, his sacrifice reiterates nation's commitment to eliminate terrorism from the Valley."

Some unidentified terrorists on Tuesday evening abducted and killed unarmed Army officer Lt Ummer Faiyaz in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

The body of the Lieutenant was found with bullet wounds in Hermain area of the district who had come to his native place in Kulgam to attend marriage of a family member.

