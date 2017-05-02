Army honours martyrs mutilated by Pakistani forces

Wreath laying ceremonies were on Monday organised at Poonch and Jammu in honour of the brave martyrs Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh and Head Constable Prem Sagar of BSF, who laid down their life guarding the Nation’s frontiers while serving at the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch. Their bodies were mutilated by Pakistani troops.

A military send-off was organised, wherein, Commander 10 Infantry Brigade and Brig MDS Mann, DIG, BSF Sector HQ, Rajouri, among other military dignitaries, laid wreaths on behalf of Army Commander Northern Command, GOC White Knight Corps and the Border Security Force.

Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, aged 42 years, belonged to Tarn Taran, Punjab. He is survived by his wife Paramjeet Kaur. Head Constable Prem Sagar of BSF, aged 45 years, belonged to Takenpur, District Deoria, UP. He is survived by his wife, Shanti.

“Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh loved his job to the core. The nation will remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty. He will continue to motivate the future generations,” said a spokesman of the army.

The mortal remains of the two martyrs were flown to Jammu. While Naib Subedar was carried to Tarn Taran in helicopter, Prem Sagar’s body was flown to Delhi from where it will be carried to his native village in UP.