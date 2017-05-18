Army commander visits forward areas in Uttarakhand

Lt. General BS Negi, Commander of the Central Command of the Indian Army, visited the forward areas of Uttarakhand on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lt Gen Negi was received by the Formation Commanders at their respective locations and briefed on the operational and administrative preparedness of its own forces, a Defence Ministry spokesman said.

Lt Gen Negi expressed satisfaction over the efforts made by the formations in their areas of responsibility to meet all contemporary and emerging challenges.

The officer interacted with the troops deployed in the remote areas under extremely harsh and difficult conditions. He urged the troops to be vigilant and alert at all times.