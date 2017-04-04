Army chief visits terror attack site in Kupwara

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat on Monday visited the Panzgam camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district where three soldiers were killed in a terror attack last week.



Defence sources said General Rawat, who arrived on a two-day visit to the Valley - on a day when two Indian security men were killed near the Line of Control in Jammu region and their bodies mutilated - was accompanied by the Northern Command chief and 15 Corps commander.



The Army chief was briefed on the gunfight with the terrorists which took place on April 27, and took stock of enhanced security measures, they said.



"The chief later visited the Badamibagh headquarters of 15 Corps in Srinagar where he was given a briefing on the overall security scenario in the Valley," said a source, adding Rawat also visited the army's base hospital in Srinagar where he interacted with the soldiers injured in Panzgam terror attack.



"While appreciating the synergy between the security forces while fighting terrorism, the army chief impressed upon the forces to continue their positive engagement with the people in the Valley," the source said.