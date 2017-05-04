Army Chief hints at retaliation at soldiers mutilation

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat took a tough stance on Thursday hinting at retaliation by Indian forces to the mutilation of two Indian soldiers allegedly by Pakistan troops, but did not disclose details.

To a question on what plans the Army contemplated in the wake of this act by Pakistan, he said, "You are asking for a future plan. The Army never gives out future plan. It is said only after it is executed," he told reporters on the sidelines of an Army function here.

Elaborating further, the Army Chief said "such responses keep happening. We also take retaliatory action. There is nothing new in it." He said the Army was taking steps to check cross-border infiltration of militants from Pakistan as summer had begun and snow had started melting.

"Terrorists are going to attempt infiltration. Summer months have started and snow is melting. Infiltration will commence. We are taking measures. We have beefed up our counter infiltration (steps) to take care of the situation."

On Monday, a joint patrol team of the Army and the Border Security Force was ambushed by a Pakistan Army team in the KG sector in Kashmir 200 metres inside the Line of Control (LoC) and two soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated.

“Today’s combing operation in Kashmir is to ensure the situation is brought under control, post recent incidents,” Gen Rawat said. He, however, stated that combing operations happened regularly.