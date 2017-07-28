Army Chief Gen Rawat visits areas along LoC in J-K

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday asked the troops to remain prepared in order to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy.

General Rawat, who was in Jammu to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security scenario, visited many places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, which were being targeted by Pakistani troops in the recent past. He also visited the Akhnoor sector.

Army spokesman, Colonel Maneesh Mehta, said that General Rawat was accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen D Anbu during his visit to White Knight Corps to review the operational preparedness.

The Army Chief was briefed by Lt Gen AK Sharma, GOC 16 Corps, about the preparedness of White Knight Corps in dealing with the emerging and dynamically changing security situation and the measures taken to thwart any misadventure by the inimical forces.

He also visited Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors wherein he was briefed on the operational readiness by the GOC Ace of Spades division and GOC Crossed Swords division. He also visited forward posts along the LoC where he was briefed in detail on the actions being undertaken to ensure a robust counter infiltration grid. He also interacted with the soldiers deployed on the forward posts and exhorted the troops to continue to remain vigilant and ‘Ever Ready’.

General Rawat while complimenting the formations for their unflinching efforts and reiterated the continued need to remain prepared in order to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy.