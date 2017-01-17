Army chief comments row: Congress hits back at NDA govt

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday slammed Union Minister Jitendra Singh for his remark over Army chief’s statement on Kashmiri youth and asked whether the morale of jawans was not affected when Prime Minister Modi landed in Lahore to have a feast with his Pakistani counterpart Sharif.

“Dr Jitendra Singh, please tell if morale of our Jawans wasn't effected when Prime Minister Narendra Modi feasted with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif even as soldiers of the country were sacrificing their lives,” Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

Questioning the NDA government’s move to invite Pakistan’s spy agency ISI to probe the Pathankot terror attack, he asked whether the Army’s morale wasn’t affected after nearly 188 jawans lost their lives in last 30 months due to terror attack.

He also questioned whether the Army’s morale was not affected when PDP-BJP government gave compensation to family of terrorists.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Jitendra Singh came in support of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and said that he was within his right to urge the people of the state and the youth to stay away from stone pelting in Kashmir.

He had also said that the Army should not be politicised in any manner as it might affect its morale.

