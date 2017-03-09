Army apprehends Pakistani boy in J&K's Nowshera

The Indian Army has apprehended a minor Pakistani boy in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector of the LoC, whom they suspect might have been sent across to probe infiltration routes, an officer said on Saturday.



"A patrol of the Indian Army along the LoC apprehended a 12-year-old intruder from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) late on Friday evening. He had crossed the Line of Control in Rajouri district," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS.



The boy, Ashfaq Ali Chauhan, was identified as the son of a retired Baluch Regiment soldier Hussain Malik. They are residents of Dunger Pel village in Bhimber district in PoK, Mehta said.



Ashfaq Ali Chauhan was found moving suspiciously near the LoC. On being challenged by the patrol, the boy immediately surrendered, he added.



"It is suspected that the boy was sent by the terrorists in connivance with Pakistan Army to probe routes for infiltration across the LoC," the Defence spokesman said.



The minor intruder has been handed over to the police by the Army for further investigations, the spokesman added.