AR Rahman backs Jallikattu, to fast on Friday

Joining protesters who demand that the ban on Jallikattu be lifted, Mozart of Madras AR Rahman on Thursday said that he would observe fasting on Friday to support the spirit of Tamil Nadu.

“I am fasting on Friday to support the spirit of Tamil Nadu,” the Oscar-winning musician said a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is learnt to have told him that the entire matter is sub-judice and it is now up to the Supreme Court to take the final call.

Protests have been taking place in Chennai since Monday against the ban on the popular and ancient bull-taming sport by the Supreme Court.