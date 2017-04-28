Appreciate Cyprus backing India's bid for UN Security Council: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and appreciated Cyprus's support for India's bid for the UN Security Council.

"I deeply appreciate Cyprus's support for India's bid for the UN Security Council," Modi said after holding bilateral talks with Anastasiades.

"We held detailed discussions on bilateral as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," Modi said, adding, "We agreed there is urgent need for countries to act against those states that generate support, shelter factories of violence in our regions."

India and Cyprus inked four pacts, including one for air services after talks between the prime minister and Cyprus president.

Anastasiades, who is currently on a five-day visit to India, was given a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day.

He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi whom he described as an 'inspiration' for Cyprus’ freedom struggle.