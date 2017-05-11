This is in no manner less gruesome than the Delhi’s infamous Nirbhaya gang rape case of 2012. A 23-year-old Sonepat girl was abducted, gangraped, run over by a vehicle and her head smashed with bricks to conceal identity. The badly mutilated body was found from a plot in Rohtak on Saturday, five days after she went missing.

The crime took place weeks after the Haryana government launched ‘Operation Durga’ — a special drive to stop harassment of women at public places in the state.

Of the two men arrested for the savage crime, one, Sumit, police said, wanted to marry her. But she didn't agree to his proposal and the jilted lover allegedly hatched a plan to teach her a lesson. As per reports quoting forensic experts, she had been drugged at some point. Like in Nirbhaya case, her private parts were mutilated too, it is learnt. The death sentence awarded to the convicts in the Nirbhaya case pronounced by the Supreme Court only a week ago didn’t act as a deterrent.

The Haryana police have assured to complete the investigations at the earliest and formed a special investigation team.

The victim's family says Sumit had been pressuring her to marry him for a year. “When we recovered her body, it was so badly mutilated we couldn't recognise her... we want them to be hanged,” demanded the woman's father on a news channel.