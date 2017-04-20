Amit Shah visits J-K for expansion drive of party

After spending time in West Bengal with party workers for expansion drive of the party, BJP chief Amit Shah started his two-day Jammu and Kashmir visit on Saturday to review the works of the party there.

The visit assumes significance in view of the deteriorating security condition in the state and tension between coalition partners--the BJP and the PDP--following certain remarks made by some BJP leaders and a minister.

"Shah will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir for two days on April 29 and 30," BJP state president Sat Sharma was quoted as saying by a news agency.

Sharma said that Shah will arrive in Jammu in the morning and will hold a conference with its party leaders and workers in which 200 to 300 people will take part.

Shah will hold meetings with ministers and others during the day.

"He will be meeting prominent citizens of Jammu region. A large number is expected to take part in the conclave in the evening," he said.