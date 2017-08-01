Amit Shah slams Congress for scuttling passage of Bill

A day after the failure of the Central government to get a Constitution Amendment Bill passed that would have helped it reach out to the backward classes, BJP president Amit Shah charged the Congress party with playing a spoilsport.

Addressing a gathering of the BJP parliamentary party leaders here, Shah hit out at the Congress party and accused it of ‘conspiring’ to scuttle the Bill’s passage.

“The Bill should have been passed by Parliament in the budget session as the Lok Sabha had passed it unanimously. But the Rajya Sabha sent to a select committee. All parties made unanimous recommendations in the committee but the Congress again conspired to stop it,” the BJP president said.

The ruling party, which has been banking on the Bill's passage to further make inroads in the backward vote bank, suffered a jolt after the Bill fell through in the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA is in a minority.

Shah's reaction came a day after the Rajya Sabha passed Opposition-backed amendments to the Bill. The Congress party had been conspiring to derail the Bill’s passage for some time. This was despite the fact that its provisions had been approved by a large section of the members in the Select Committee, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told newspersons after the meeting.

The BJP president also exhorted the party’s MPs to take part in the 15-day ‘Sankalp Yatra’ starting 15 August. They have been asked to approach first time voters in 2018. The party has also chalked out an elaborate plan for its legislators and members for the week-long event marking the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement beginning 9 August. The party plans to mobilise a large section of the population through the two events.