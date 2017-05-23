Amit Shah's 3-day Rajasthan tour starts with meeting seers

On the second day of his three-day Rajasthan tour, BJP president Amit Shah was greeted by seers, who came from all over the state to pay him a visit.

Shah, accompanied by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and state BJP chief Ashok Parnami among others, met the seers and sought their blessings.

A closed-door meeting took place between the BJP leaders and the seers.

Later in the day, Shah is scheduled to interact with the BJP MPs and MLAs from Rajasthan, the state office-bearers of the party and the heads of its various wings separately at the party office here.