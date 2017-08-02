Amit Shah pulls up MPs for absence from Rajya Sabha

The BJP top leadership has taken strong exception to a section of the party's Rajya Sabha members flouting the parliamentary party’s whip to be present in the House without fail.

The matter was raised during the BJP parliamentary party meeting here on Tuesday. BJP president Amit Shah made no secret of his disappointment after the government suffered an embarrassment in the Rajya Sabha on Monday when it failed to get an important legislation on backward classes passed in the face of a united Opposition.

The party has now issued a strong warning to all its members against showing such disobedience to the parliamentary party’s whip. Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kunar said Shah had asked the party MPs ‘not to repeat’ such conduct in future.

“When the party issues a whip, members must be present in the House. The party president has taken a serious view of the absence of members. He said it should not have happened and must not be repeated,” Kumar told reporters here.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the BJP is planning to issue a show-cause notice to its Rajya Sabha MPs who were absent from the House on Monday. “The absentee MPs will be asked to give their explanation in writing,” a senior party functionary was quoted as saying.