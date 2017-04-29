Amit Shah gives green signal for organisational restructuring

BJP president Amit Shah is understood to have given the green signal for an organisational restructuring, that is likely to coincide with a possible Cabinet rejig, according to BJP sources here.

The organisational restructuring has been mainly necessitated by some of the party office-bearers in the BJP central headquarters becoming ministers and deputy chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh.

Among the BJP central office bearers two familiar faces, Siddhartha Nath Singh, also a former co-in-charge of the West Bengal unit, and Shrikant Sharma have become ministers in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet.

Two deputy chief ministers in the Adityanath cabinet, 53-year-old national vice president of the party, Dinesh Sharma, close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS and Keshav Prasad Maurya, credited with rallying round non-Yadav OBCs behind the BJP, which resulted in the party garnering 300+ seats, are no longer actively involved in organisational functioning.

All these factors have prompted the BJP central leadership to scout for suitable candidates to take up party responsibilities. With Shah now having already embarked on a ‘vistar’ (expansion) mission with a visit to West Bengal earlier this week, he is learnt to be keen to reconstitute the party to further take forward his expansion plans.

As part of the mission ‘Vistar’ Shah plans to embark on West Bengal-like visits to Telangana, Lakshsadweep, Gujarat, Odisha besides West Bengal and other states in the days to come. In all these states he plans to undertake a total of 95 visits by September. Shah is scheduled to pay three visits each to the states, sources said.

Amit Shah is also learnt to have decided to undertake visits to 120 constituencies where the BJP has a comparatively weaker presence. The strategy of the party in these seats is to win as many of them as possible, sources said.

Alongside its efforts to take the party to the nook and corner of the country, the BJP also will take stock of each state and chalk out suitable electoral plans to reap maximum electoral dividends for the party, the sources added.