Amit Shah calls Union Budget poor-friendly

BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and said this budget is women- and poor-friendly.

“This budget is women, poor-friendly budget; PM Modi has fulfilled his promise made in 2014 to bring in transpanecy in politics,” the BJP chief said in a series of tweets.

Welcoming the effort to restrict the cash donation to Rs. 2000, Shah said that the step will bring transparency and cleanliness in political funding.

“I welcome the historical step to bring transparency and cleanliness in political funding by restricting the cash donation to Rs 2000,” he said.

“I am sure all political parties will come forward and welcome this initiative of PM @NarendraModi,” he added.

Shah said that the increase in allocation for MNREGA will help create assets in rural India.

“Increased allocation for MNREGA at Rs.48,000 crore, from Rs.37,000 crore earlier, will help create assets in rural India,” he said.

“Outlay of Rs.10lakh crore for agriculture credit, micro irrigation fund of 5K crore, increase in PM Fasal Bima Yojana will also help farmers,” he added.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday presented the budget for 2017-18 and said the focus is on 10 important sectors, including farmers, infrastructure, digital economy and tax administration to transform, energise and clean India.

The other areas of focus include rural India, the youth, poor and under-privileged, the financial sector, public service and prudent fiscal management.