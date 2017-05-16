The gruesome abduction and killing of 23-year-old Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz by Kashmiri militant groups recently coupled with divisions between local Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and separatist Hurriyat leaders has given a fresh twist to the situation in trouble-torn Jammu and Kashmir.

In the Centre’s assessment, while the killing of Fayaz has generated anger in a section of Kashmiris, serious differences between Hizbul commander Zakir Moosa and the separatists may erode unity in the agitationists’ ranks.

Even as Pakistani handlers, including top Hizbul leader Syed Salahuddin, are reportedly trying to mediate a patch-up between the local militant group and the trusted Hurriyat leaders, it may not be easy. Moosa has issued open threats to separatists that they will be hanged in Lal Chowk of Srinagar for “playing politics” on the current struggle for “Islamisation and imposition of Shariat” in the Valley.

The Centre is observing the developments and, meanwhile, seeking to influence the youth by encouraging them to join the security forces, including the police and paramilitary organisations. More than one lakh young boys and girls have applied for just 5362 posts of constables in the J-K police in the ongoing recruitment drive.

The Centre despatched Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to take stock of the situation in the Valley last fortnight. He met a cross-section of people, including the Governor and senior bureaucrats to give a detailed report to the government. Soon after his return, the police recruitment drive intensified.

On the Army front, the Government has fielded Army Chief General Bipin Rawat himself to convince youth in the Valley to join the armed forces for better career prospects. Gen Rawat mourned the killing of Lt Fayaz who hailed from Kashmir. Though the killing was obviously meant to deter local youth from joining the armed forces, the Centre feels it may only be a temporary phenomenon. The current enthusiasm of the youth for joining the police force is being cited as a case in point.

The Centre has also taken note of senior state officials telling the Union home secretary that the media was exaggerating the situation in the Valley. The Home Secretary, for example, was told that the incidents of stone-throwing were confined to four or five colleges and the vast majority of students were not involved.

Despite these mixed signals, however, the Centre is politically disinclined to hold talks with the separatists. Neither does it favour resumption of cross-LoC trade at this stage as sought by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

While the Government is cautious on Kashmir, the ruling party is more upfront. A senior BJP leader of Jammu and Kashmir and official spokesman of the party, Virender Gupta, last week vehemently opposed any talks with separatists. Stressing the futility of talks at this stage, Mr Gupta said even Atal Behari Vajpayee had not succeeded in his efforts to involve the separatists in dialogue.