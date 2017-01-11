Amartya Sen documentary's trailer sans objectionable words goes online

Filmmaker Suman Ghosh has uploaded a 141-second trailer online of the documentary on Nobel laureate Amartya Sen amid a censorship controversy over the use of words "cow", "Gujarat", "Hindu India" and "Hindutva". These four words are not in the trailer.



"Today the 14th of July we were supposed to release our film 'The Argumentative Indian'. Of course we were not allowed to. We had prepared a trailer for the release. Please share if you like it. The Tagore poem is recited by Victor Banerjee. And I am indebted to the countrywide support from the people and media," Ghosh said in a Facebook post on Friday.



The film was refused a green signal by the Indian censor board.



The Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) move was prompted by documentary maker Suman Ghosh's refusal to bow to its diktat that the four words uttered by the Bharat Ratna awardee during an interview in the film "The Argumentative Indian" be muted.