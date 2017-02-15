Amarinder wants total freedom to Army; supports 'human shield' action

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday called for "total freedom to the Indian Army" to tackle dangerous situations faced in the line of duty.



Expressing concern over increasing vulnerability of Indian soldiers on the borders and in border states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Amarinder Singh, himself an former Indian Army Captain, came out in solidarity with soldiers being exposed to all kinds of risks and atrocities.



He said that the soldiers were facing a tough situation not only at the hands of enemy forces from across the border but sometimes also at the hands of civilians, as happened recently in Kashmir.



Reacting strongly to the reported mutilation of the bodies of two jawans by Pakistan Army following a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Amarinder urged the Central government to send out a strong signal to such inimical forces against indulging in such atrocities and barbaric acts.



He backed the Indian Army's warning of "appropriate response" for the "despicable act".



"Such unprovoked acts of excessive violence cannot be tolerated or allowed to go unpunished. The Indian soldiers were not a dispensable commodity to be sacrificed at the altar of such uncivilised and savage assaults," he said in a Facebook post.



Coming down heavily on those criticising the Indian Army action of tying a man to a vehicle to protect its soldiers from the vicious attack unleashed by civilians during the recent bypolls in Kashmir, Amarinder justified the action of Major L Gogoi saying that the "civilians tried to take the law in their hands" and it was the duty of the Army officers to protect their mens.



Coming out in the defence of the army officer in the line of fire from various quarters over his 'human shield' action, Amarinder said the officer was simply doing his duty.



"Had I been in the same situation I would have carried out the same action," he said.



"Regardless of your rank on retiring don't forget your past and that you belong to one of the finest armies in this world," he said.



"Initiative is part of our training and curtailing it is killing the very essence of regimental soldiering.



"I hope and trust that Major Gogoi is suitably awarded for his decision and that all of us fully support his action," he said