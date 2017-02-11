Amar Singh praises PM Modi, says may join BJP

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his demonetisation move, Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has said that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the near future.

"I have not yet decided about joining BJP, but I am also not saying that I don't have plans (to join BJP)," he said in an interview to India TV.

The firebrand MP, who was in the eye of storm during intra-family wranglings in Mulayam Singh's Samajwadi Party, said: "PM Modi may be an RSS 'pracharak' but the fact is, he won elections by a huge majority."

"He is not BJP's Prime Minister, he is the nation's Prime Minister," he said.

"I can say one thing about PM Modi, he has no family and no son and his politics is not that of dynasty. Even Mulayam Singh had no political 'viraasat' (dynasty), for that matter, both Modi and Mulayam are similar in that respect."

"On the other hand, Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi... the series continues of dynasty, politics and commerce but Modi has no such legacy," he said.

Asked if he was with Modi or Mulayam, Amar Singh replied: "I shall always remain with the sidelined Mulayam all my life."

Taking about his expulsion from SP, he said: "I was expelled from my party (SP) twice, first by Mulayam Singh, and then by Akhilesh Yadav. In English, there is a proverb, once bitten, twice shy, Now it is twice bitten, four times shy".

On when he plans to join the BJP, he said it is yet to be decided.

