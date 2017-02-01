Alok Verma takes charge as new CBI Director

Former Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma on Wednesday took charge as the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an official said.



Verma, a 1979 batch officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was appointed on January 19.



He was appointed to the post almost one-and-a-half months after the superannuation of previous incumbent Anil Sinha on December 2.



Verma will serve for two years. Although he is due to retire in July, the government could give him an extension.



His appointment as the CBI director was his 24th posting in his 36-year career as a police officer.



Verma started his career as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (under training) in Delhi Police on December 24, 1979. He was the Delhi Police chief for 11 months.