All pleas on Jallikattu will be heard on Jan 31: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will hear all pleas filed on Jallikattu on January 31.

This came after the central government filed a plea seeking to withdraw its January 6, 2016, notification allowing Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

The Centre, in a gazette notification on January 8, removed bulls form the list of animals that are banned from public display thereby allowing the traditional Jallikattu or bull taming sport during the state's Pongal festival.

Besides, Jallikattu, the January 8 notification had also allowed bullock-cart races in Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Punjab.

A batch of petitions have been filed in the SC by animal rights groups challenging the validity of a Tamil Nadu law that was enacted after week-long protests to allow Jallikattu.