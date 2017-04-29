All Kashmiri stone-pelters not anti-nationals: CPI

Urging the Union government to open the doors for talks with all stakeholders, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday said that all stone-pelters in Kashmir cannot be treated as anti-nationals.

It welcomed the Supreme Court's suggestion to start the dialogue process in Jammu and Kashmir.

Noting that alienation of the people has gone to the extent of boycott of elections and even school girls pelting stones, the party observed that "the situation is grave".

"It cannot be solved as mere law and order problem. The ground reality should be taken into consideration. The Supreme Court Chief Justice's suggestion that Bar Council of Jammu and Kashmir should give guarantee to stop pelting stones etc may be not practical," the CPI said.

"The situation is not in the control of any organisation including separatists. Appeal in general with announcement of talks may help," it added.

The Left party said that government "cannot take a stand that they will talk only with political parties".

"Government should differentiate between pro-Pakistan elements, separatists and those who demand implementation of Article 370. All stone pelters cannot be treated as anti-nationals," it said, adding that the Union government should take "more realistic stand, discuss with all stakeholders in the state" to help to normalise the situation and "save Kashmir".