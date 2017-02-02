‘Proof of Hafiz Sayeed’s role in Mumbai attacks with Pak’

Two days after suggesting Pakistan to ensure a “credible crackdown” on terror outfits, India on Thursday said all “concrete evidence” on Hafiz Saeed’s role in Mumbai terror attacks was with Pakistan.

“All the concrete evidence on Hafiz Saeed's involvement in Mumbai terror attacks is in Pakistan,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup had on Tuesday said that detaining of Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed by Pakistan had been done earlier as well but there was a need for credible crackdown.

“Detention of Hafiz Saeed, others has been done by Pakistan in the past also; only a credible crack down on terror outfits will be proof of its sincerity,” Swarup had said.

Saeed, the mastermind of Mumbai terror attack, was placed under house arrest in Lahore on Monday, his outfit said.

Punjab government's Home Department issued the detention order of Saeed and Lahore Police reached JuD headquarters in Chauburji to implement the order, it said.

Punjab government's action comes amidst pressure from the Trump administration to act against terror.

The US has clearly told Islamabad that in case of not taking action against JuD and Saeed, it may face sanctions.

JuD is the front for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit which is responsible for numerous terror attacks in

India, including the Mumbai terror strike of November 26,2008, which was masterminded by Saeed.

JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States in June 2014.