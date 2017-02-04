  1. Home
Akhilesh sacks minister for contesting on RLD ticket

    IANS | Lucknow

    February 10, 2017 | 01:32 AM
Ahead of the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday sacked Minister of State for Higher Education Sharda Prasad Shukla for contesting on an RLD ticket.

Considered close to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, the minister was denied ticket by the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP), after which he chose to contest on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket from Sarojininagar constituency in the state capital.

As Akhilesh Yadav recommended his sacking, Governor Ram Naik accepted the decision and Shukla was immediately relieved of his charge.

