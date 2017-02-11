Akhilesh, Rahul release Common Minimum Programme

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released a Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance's Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to the people of state.



In a joint press conference in Lucknow, the leaders released the list of 10 commitments to the people of Uttar Pradesh, which includes smart phones, skill development, free cycles and homes for the poor.



The duo offered free smart phones, 20 lakh youth skill training, loan waiver for farmers, cheap power to farmers, 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.



"We want a young and visionary government for Uttar Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi said.



"In the two and a half years (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has failed. Demonetisation, surgical strikes are avoidance tactics," Gandhi said.



Akhilesh Yadav said: "If Modi visits Agra-Lucknow Expressway even he will vote for SP-INC."