Akhilesh-Rahul hold 2nd road show in Agra

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday held their second road show here, reflecting the new found bonhomie between the two parties in the poll-bound state.



Large crowds and party workers of both the parties cheered the two leaders who targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their speeches from their special 'Rath'.



The three-hour long exercise covered 12 kilometres from Dayalbagh to the Bijlighar crossing.



The first joint road show was held in Lucknow on January 29.



Rahul said Akhilesh has done good work in the state and "We will now oust the BJP and the RSS from UP".



The road show touched the minority areas as it inched its way along the life line of the city, the MG Road, bringing traffic to a halt.



There would be a three-cornered fight between BJP, BSP and SP-Congress alliance in UP.



Out of the 403 assembly seats, SP would be contesting 298 and Congress the rest 105.