Akhilesh-led party is real Samajwadi Party: Ram Gopal Yadav

Amid political drama in the Samajwadi Party over the past few weeks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s close aide and uncle Ram Gopal Yadav on Saturday said that the Samajwadi Party’s leadership under the young UP CM is the real SP and that the party symbol Cycle should be allotted to them.

“Prima facie SP led by Akhilesh Yadav is the real Samajwadi party hence we have right over the cycle symbol,” the leader said.

Ram Gopal Yadav claimed that over 90 per cent leaders are with Akhilesh.

“Will submit affidavits of 4716 delegates out of total 5731. This is overwhelming majority, over 90% with SP led by Akhilesh,” he said.

He said, “EC gave time till 9 Jan but we have submitted all relevant documents, brought 7 cartons with more than 1.5 lakh pages.”

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly election will be held from Februry 11 to March 8 in seven phases.