Akhilesh didn't use Centre's aid for development: Amit Shah

Accusing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of stalling development works in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah said the state government didn't use central assistance of Rs 1 lakh crore every year for the development of the state.



"They didn't use Rs 2.5 lakh crore meant for development and given over the last two and a half years and stalled the development works in the state," Shah said while releasing the party's manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls here.



He also said that if the BJP is voted to power the party will use that money for the development purpose.



Uttar Pradesh will witness seven-phase assembly elections between February 11 and March 8.



The BJP President also said that his party will be voted to power in the state after the elections.



Shah said, "The BJP did an experiment in the state and tried to know the aspirations of the people, its farmers, youth, small businessmen, housewives to prepare the party's manifesto."



"To prepare the manifesto we connected to over 10 crore people in the state during our Parivartan Yatra," he said.



The BJP took out a Parivartan Yatra in the state in which it travelled for over 16,000 km and held more than 4,000 meetings in 192 days.