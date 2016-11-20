  1. Home
Akhilesh announces financial help for train mishap victims

  IANS

    Lucknow

    December 28, 2016 | 03:15 PM
Getty Images

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for those sustaining minor injuries in the train accident in Kanpur earlier in the day.

The Chief Minister has also directed officials to ensure prompt and proper treatment of the injured and warned that there should be no carelessness in treatment and relief to the accident victims.

Yadav also instructed district officials to extend all help to and cooperate with the railway authorities in carrying out rescue and relief operations.

Several coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed in the wee hours of Wednesday near Rura railway station in Kanpur, leaving more than 42 passengers injured.

Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately after the mishap.

Many trains on the important Etawah-Kanpur route have been diverted.


 

