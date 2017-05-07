Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Mughal rulers Akbar, Aurangzeb and Babar were "invaders" and that the country’s youth should follow the path shown by the likes of Maharana Pratap, Guru Gobind Singh and Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Speaking at an event held in Lucknow on the occasion of the 477th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap on Tuesday, Adityanath said India’s problems will vanish if this truth was accepted.

"Maharana Pratap, Guru Gobind Singh and Chhatrapati Shivaji are our role models, and we must follow the path shown by them. Youngsters must learn a lesson from the self-respect and strength of character from Maharana Pratap,” the CM said.

“Akbar, Aurangzeb and Babar were invaders. The sooner we accept the truth, all the problems of our country will vanish," he added.

He further urged the audience to treasure the rich history of the country.

“A community which does not have the capacity to treasure its rich history, can never keep its geography safe," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)