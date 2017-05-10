Akali Dal seeks Jagdish Tytler's expulsion

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday demanded expulsion of senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler from the party over his alleged refusal to undergo detector test in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

In a statement here, member of Parliament and senior Akali leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said Tytler was running away from subjecting himself to a lie detector test in the case was proof of his guilt as well as the complicity of the Congress party in the organised massacre of Sikhs.

He said Tytler knew he had met his nemesis and was trying to delay the inevitable by coming up with excuses on repeated court hearings to avoid undergoing a lie detector test.

Chandumajra said now it was up to the Congress high command to act in the matter.

“Here is an accused who is openly refusing to join investigation in a murder and arson case. Tytler continues to have a sense of entitlement because he is a Congress functionary. It is absolutely essential that the Congress expel him from the party immediately,” he added.

Chandumajra said the Congress high command however had a past record of sheltering and protecting Tytler because there was more to the case. He said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had encourage organised violence after the assassination of Indira Gandhi by stating that when a big tree falls the earth will shake.

"This is the reason why the Gandhi family has been unable to shake off Tytler till now and has even rewarded him with high posts, including Union ministries,” the Akali Dal leader said.

He said it was unfortunate that the malaise had spread to Punjab also with the Punjab Congress also giving a clean chit to Tytler in the 1984 mayhem.

"It is high time the party realised its mistake and expelled Tytler immediately”, Chandumajra added.