Ajit Singh rules out possibility of RLD's alliance with BJP

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh on Friday ruled out the possibility of his party joining hands with BJP and said the people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for a change in the upcoming elections.



"The people of the state want a change... the poor, the farmers, the youth, every section of society is faced with problems.



"The Samajwadi Party government is making claims of development in the advertisements put up by them. But in reality there is no development worth its name in the state," he told mediapersons here.



To a question, Singh categorically stressed that RLD will not join hands with BJP "at any cost".



On who will be the chief ministerial candidate, he said the party has already announced Jayant Singh as the chief ministerial face of the party.